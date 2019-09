There’s been a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Letterkenny this morning.

The single vehicle crash happened on the Letterkenny to Newmills Road just past O’Donnell Park at around 7.30am.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to approach the area with caution as the car is understood to be currently blocking the road on the Letterkenny inbound side.