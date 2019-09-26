Ballybofey set for major road races this weekend

There are two major road races happening in Ballybofey this Sunday, as the East Donegal Half Marathon and Three-Quarters Marathon will be taking place.

Competitors from around Ireland, as well as the United States and Scotland will make up the 900-strong field taking part in this weekend’s event.

One of the teams taking part will be Team Kerr from County Down, consisting of mum Sandra and dad David, who will push their son Aaron, who has complex needs, around the course in a custom-built wheelchair, in preparation for the Dublin City Marathon next month.