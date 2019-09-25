Plans in motion to secure future of Bád Eddie

The community of Gaoth Dobhair is being urged to have their say on the future of the iconic ship wreck ‘Bád Eddie’.

A public meeting is getting underway this Monday 30th September to discuss proposals for the famous Donegal landmark.

The ship washed up at Magheraclogher in the 1970s and has remained at the beach ever since however in more recent times, the deterioration of the wreck has led to serious health and safety concerns locally.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it’s hoped that the meeting will provide an opportunity to the public to voice their opinions with a view towards redeveloping the wreckage: