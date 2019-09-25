North West 10k charities invite

The North West 10k committee is now inviting expressions of interest from charities who would like to be beneficiaries from the 24th Run & Walk which will take place on Sunday the 3rd of May next year. The closing date for entries is Friday, November 1st. North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin says it is an ideal opportunity for charities to get involved in an event that has raised 827,903 euros for 34 different organisations since 1997.

“There will be a lot of hard work for the charities that will be selected but it’s well worth it. For example this year we had three charities who shared 51,000 euros. That’s 9,000 euros each. So now is the time for charities to get their applications in to us early. Friday, November 3rd is the closing date” Mr Martin said.

Interested charities are invited to make their applications to Ann Condon, Grand Central, Complex, Canal Road, Letterkenny. Email anne@letterkennychamber.com.

At the AGM in the Mount Errigal Hotel the Chairperson Neil Martin also took the opportunity to thank everyone who had assisted in any way with the running of this year’s charity run and walk. Mr Martin also acknowledged the invaluable support of the five charities – the Value Centre, Century Cinemas, DonegalDaily, Mount Errigal Hotel and Brian McCormick Intersport.

The following North West 10k committee was elected at the AGM. Chairperson Neil Martin; Vice-Chairperson Nancy McNamee; Joint Secretaries Rosemary Foy and Bernie Brennan; Treasurer Anne Condon; Assistant-Treasurer Brendan McDaid; PRO Declan Kerr; Race Director Brendan McDaid; Committee Paddy Bond, Neily McDaid, Gerard McGinley and Seamus Murphy.