McGeehan and McGeever named on Tipp Management

Two Donegal men, Michael McGeehan and Charlie McGeever, have been appointed to the new Tipperary Senior Football Management team.

Letterkenny native McGeehan has been named as the head coach under Manager David Power.

McGeehan had previously coached the Premier County during Peter Creedon’s term in charge and is the director of Coaching Ireland.

McGeever has been named as one of Power’s selectors. The Gortahork man is former manager of the Tipp minor team and the Clonmel Commercials team which won a Munster senior club title in 2015.

David is a former manager of the Tipperary under-21 football team and won the 2011 All-Ireland minor title.