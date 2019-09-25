Letterkenny to be HQ of new Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim garda division

It’s just been announced that Letterkenny is to be the headquarters of the new garda division of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

The division will be part of a new North Western Region, which will have its headquarters in Galway and a Regional Superintendent based in Monaghan.

Announcing the details of the changes this afternoon, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the new Operating Model has already commenced with the amalgamation of Regions, and it will be introduced into Divisions on a phased basis.

However, he stressed divisions in the border Region are unlikely to see any significant change until further clarity is available on Brexit.

The commissioner said a wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based. These factors included: population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams.

The other divisions in the region are Galway, with a regional headquarters in Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Longford, with a regional headquarters in Castlebar, and Cavan, Monaghan and Louth, with its Regional Headquarters in Drogheda.

***********************

An Garda Siochana statement in full –

An Garda Síochána Announces New Regional and Divisional Headquarters under new Operating Model

An Garda Síochána has today announced the locations of the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters as part of the restructuring programme under the new Operating Model. The Regions will reduce from six to four and the Garda Divisions from 28 to 19.

A wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based. These factors included: population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams.

The new Regional and Divisional Headquarters are:

North Western Region

Regional Headquarters Murrough, Co. Galway

Regional Chief Superintendent Monaghan, Co. Monaghan

Divisions and Headquarters in North Western Region

Galway Murrough, Co, Galway

Mayo/Roscommon/Longford Castlebar, Co. Mayo

Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Cavan/Monaghan/Louth Drogheda, Co. Louth

Eastern Region

Regional Headquarters Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny

Regional Chief Superintendent Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny

Divisions and Headquarters in the Eastern Region

Meath/Westmeath Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Laois/Offaly/Kildare Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Wexford/Wicklow Wexford, Co. Wexford

Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow Waterford, Co. Waterford

Southern Region

Regional Headquarters Anglesea Street, Cork City

Regional Chief Superintendent Anglesea Street, Cork City

Divisions and Headquarters in the Southern Region

Cork City Anglesea Street, Cork City

Cork County Macroom (Bandon until new headquarters is built in Macroom)

Kerry Tralee, Co. Kerry

Limerick Henry Street, Limerick

Clare/Tipperary Ennis, Co. Clare

Dublin Metropolitan Region

Regional Headquarters Harcourt Square, Dublin

Regional Chief Superintendent Harcourt Square, Dublin

Divisions and Headquarters in the DMR

DMR North Ballymun, Dublin

DMR South Crumlin, Dublin

DMR North Central Store Street, Dublin

DMR South Central Kevin Street, Dublin

DMR East Dún Laoghaire, Dublin

DMR West Blanchardstown, Dublin

The new Operating Model has already commenced with the amalgamation of Regions and will be introduced into Divisions on a phased basis. Divisions in the border Region are unlikely to see any significant change until further clarity is available on Brexit.

Commissioner Harris said today, “Our new Operating Model will see larger Divisions with more resources. It will deliver increased Garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services. Resources will be strongly focused on community policing. Chief Superintendents and Superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their Divisions while working to a corporate framework. Superintendents will be located throughout the Divisions and will be supported by additional Sergeants and Inspectors.

“In addition, our new Operating Model will enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber crime, and economic crime. Each Division will be provided with a Detective Superintendent who along with trained investigators in specialist areas will be responsible for local crime investigation. Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level.”