Laws governing traffic offences are “wholly inadequate” – Harrison

A senior garda officer says the laws governing how traffic offences are dealt with in court are wholly inadequate.

Inspector Michael Harrison’s comments following confirmation that since 2017, nearly half of the speeding cases before the courts in Donegal were struck out because summonses had not been served.

Inspector Harrison was speaking on the eve of Project Edward, “European Day Without A Road Death”, which takes place tomorrow.

He says for the situation to improve, the current legislation must be modernised: