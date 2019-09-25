Irish Water need to prioritise Ballindrait Tober supply – Crawford

Irish Water say there is no money available for a pipe replacement programme between Ballindrait and Tober, on the outskirts of Lifford in the current year.

Local Cllr Gerry Crawford says he was given a commitment in May of this year that Irish Water would prioritise the line, after accepting that bursts along it are at “catastrophic” levels.

However, he says that never happened, and now, they have confirmed nothing will happen before

2020.

Cllr Crawford says people in the area have lost faith in Irish Water, and the only acceptable response is a commitment to do the necessary work……………