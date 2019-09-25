Irish water confirm Letterkenny works to halt during winter

Irish Water has confirmed that works on the Pearse Road, Oldtown Road, Ballymacool Road and Slate Row in Letterkenny will cease for the last two weeks on November until mid January.

Projects are being carried out in the town to improve both the drinking water supply and sewer network to benefit businesses and residents across Letterkenny and its environs.

Irish Water says as part of upcoming sewer works, pipe laying works and piling works, which are ahead of schedule will continue on the Oldtown Road.

The utility says an agreement is in place for a temporary working area to be established inside Dunnes Stores car park.

The temporary working area facilitates the sewer pipeline along Oldtown Road being moved further west, enabling two-way traffic flow on all approaches to Oldtown Bridge Roundabout Lower main Street Roundabout.

Irish Water is advising however, that no works are permitted on the R250 for the last two weeks in November, December and the first two weeks in January while the utility, An Garda Siochana and Donegal County Council continue to collaborate to ease traffic movement around the town.

Elsewhere, works are scheduled to continue at Carnamuggah and a stop/go traffic management system will be in place to facilitate water main works on the N56 in Kilmacrenan.

While daytime works continue on the hard shoulder of the Letterkenny bound dual carriageway lane, the utility is advising that the outside lane will only open after 10am.