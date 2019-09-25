Gteic Hub in Kilcar to be completed before end of year

Work on a new gteic digital hub is on track in Kilcar, and is scheduled to be completed before the end of this year.

This will be the second gteic hub to be completed in Donegal, following the opening of the Gweedore hub last year.

There are future plans for several other hubs to be opened in Donegal, on Arranmore and Tory Islands, as well as in Termon, Dungloe and Carrickart in the coming years.

Gteic hubs are aimed at providing group-working spaces for businesses in gaeltacht areas, along with high-speed broadband access of up to 1000 mb/s, in order to boost job creation and economic growth.