Grant scores winner as FAI Amateurs win

Donegal players were part of the successful FAI Amateur side that beat Northern Ireland 2-1 in Roscommon on Wednesday evening.

Northern Ireland took the lead before Bonagee’s Garvin Grant levelled the tie from the penalty sport.

Cockhill’s Peter Doherty captained the side while his club mates Oisin McColgan and James Bradley also started.

Glengad pair Matthew Byrne and John Gerard McLaughlin and Greencastles James Henry played from the whistle while Cockhill’s Laurence Toland and Greencastle’s Dylan Doherty are part of the panel that was made of an Ulster Connacht combination.