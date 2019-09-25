Further concern over cross border health services in event of no-deal

The Chairman of the Regional Health Forum has raised concern over the HSE’s lack of a definitive response to questions over cross border health services in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle at yesterday’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum West asked for confirmation that in a no deal scenario, the health services currently being accessed on a cross border basis still be readily available.

In response, the HSE said work was ongoing in a number of areas to ensure the services would continue to be made available to people in the border areas post Brexit.

Councillor McMonagle however, says further clarity is required: