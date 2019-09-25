Funding secured for Donegal Youth Service for work on LGBTI+ issues

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has praised the work of Donegal Youth Service after securing a grant for work with young people on LGBTI+ issues.

The organisation has secured funding of €9,705.

The funding has been secured under the LGBTI+ Capacity Building initiatives for professional service providers who deal with young people.

Minister McHugh says the funding is about trying to ensure safe, supportive and inclusive spaces for LGBTI+ young people and it will help provide training, mentoring, coaching, professional development and other initiatives to support young people.