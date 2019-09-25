Donegal Sports Star Awards Schools nominations open

Nominations are now being taken for the Donegal Sports Star Schools Awards. Only achievements at Primary and Secondary Schools sporting competitions in the academic year September 2018 to June 2019 will be eligible for consideration by the committee. Club achievements will not be considered. A short list of those successes along with information on sports participation levels is all that is required when submitting nominations which will close on Friday, 25th October.

Details on nominations for all non-schools categories will be released early next month.

There is two categories for Best Sports Primary School – (Under 100 pupils and over 100 pupils) and one Best Secondary School section.

Also very important to the success of sport in schools is the teachers.

There are two categories – Best Primary School Sports Teacher and Best Secondary School Sports Teacher

Donegal Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle says it is important now that Primary and Secondary Schools look back at the achievements over the academic year from September 2018 and June 2019 and make nominations for those teams and individuals who have enjoyed successes while information on participation levels is also very important and will be taken into account when it comes to judging.

“We are asking all the Primary and Secondary Schools to look at the academic year from September 2018 to June 2019. Nominations for the schools is not only about successes, as we also take into consideration the level of sporting activities that they are involved in on site and at competitions in and outside Donegal” the Chairperson said.

Please note that shortlisting of nominations may be applied.

There are nine schools categories including –

Primary School – Best Sports Boy and Best Sports Girl

Secondary School – Best Sports Boy and Best Sports Girl

Two Best Primary Sports Schools categories (Under 100 pupils and over 100 pupils)

Best Secondary Sports School

Best Primary School Sports Teacher and Best Secondary School Sports Teacher

Nominations can be made online at www.donegalsportsstarawards.ie

Go to the nominations page and email to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie. Or by completing a simple nomination form which can be downloaded and posted to Paul McDaid, Post Office. Ramelton.