Donegal Senior Champions to play Cavan winners in Ulster Club

The draws for the Ulster Club Championships have been made and the Donegal Senior Football winners for 2019 will open their provincial account with an away quarter final at Breffni Park against the Cavan winners on Sunday 3rd November.

That will give a two week break for whoever lifts the Dr Maguire Cup on the 20th October.

The Derry senior champions will be away in the last eight to the Down winners while Tyrone will play the victors of the Antrim Fermanagh preliminary round game.

The Ulster Senior Final is penciled in for the weekend of the 1st December.

Donegal’s Intermediate Champions for this campaign will play the Antrim winners at Corrigan Park on Sunday 3rd November while Donegal’s Junior representatives will play the winners of the preliminary round game between the Antrim and Armagh champions on Saturday 19th October.

The full set of fixtures are:

Ulster Football Senior Club Championship

Sun 20th October: First Round:

Aontroim V Fear Manach at Corrigan Park (2.30pm)

Sat 2nd November: Quarter Final

Ard Mhacha V Muineachan at Athletic Grounds (7.00pm)

Sun 3rd November: Quarter Finals:

An Cabhan V Dún na nGall at Kingspan Breffni (2.30pm)

An Dun V Doire at Pairc Esler (2.30pm)

Tir Eoghain V (a) Aontroim / Fear Manach (2.30pm)

Fear Manach V Tír Eoghain at Brewster Pk; Tír Eoghain V Aontroim at Healy Pk

16th / 17th November: Semi Finals:

Ard Mhacha / Muineachán V An Cabhán / Dún na nGall

An Dún / Doire V Tír Eoghain / Aontroim / Fear Manach

30th November / 1st December: Final

Ulster Football Intermediate Club Championship

Sat 19th October: First Round:

Ard Mhacha V Tir Eoghain at Crossmaglen (4.00pm)

Sat 2nd November: Quarter Final:

Fear Manach (Kinawley) V An Dún at Brewster Park (7.00pm)

Sun 3rd November: Quarter Finals:

Muineachán V Doire at Clones (2.30pm)

Aontroim V Dún na nGall at Corrigan Park (2.30pm)

An Cabhan V Ard Mhacha / Tir Eoghain (2.30pm)

If An Cabhán V Ard Mhacha at Kingspan Breffni Park

If Tír Eoghain V An Cabhán at Healy Park

16th / 17th November: Semi Finals:

Muineachán / Doire V Fear Manach / An Dún

Aontroim / Dún na nGall V An Cabhan / Ard Mhacha / Tir Eoghain

30th November / 1st December: Final

Ulster Football Junior Club Championship

Sun 13th October: First Round:

Aontroim V Ard Mhacha at Corrigan Park (2.30pm)

Sat 19th October Quarter Finals:

Doire V Tir Eoghain at Owenbeg (7.00pm)

Dún na nGall V Aontroim / Ard Mhacha (Time TBC)

If Dún na nGall V Aontroim at Pairc MacCumhaill

If Ard Mhacha V Dún na nGall at Crossmaglen