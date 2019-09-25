Consumer spending in hospitality & tourism increases in North West

Consumer spending in the hospitality and tourism sectors in the North West has increased.

According to AIB’s Hospitality and Tourism outlook for 2019, an estimated €183m was spent in restaurants and pubs in the region last year.

According to the Outlook, consumers spent in the region of €96m in restaurants last year, while pubs took in about €87m.

It is estimated that consumer spending in hotels in the North West was €424m in 2018.

While domestic spend made up the majority of this figure, at 60%, United Kingdom spend comprised a significant 27%.

August has been revealed as the busiest month for restaurants and hotels in the region with July the busiest month for pubs.

Spending on eating in the North West was up 9.7%, sleeping was up 1.5% and drinking up 5.78%.

Despite spending increasing in the hospitality and tourism sectors in the region, spending in the region was the lowest in Ireland.