A bleak situation for Donegal Gardai – GRA

There were 200 less Gardaí recruited this year than originally planned, according to the Garda Representative Association.

It says the lack of resources available to members along the border area is affecting their ability to fight criminal activity.

Cross border agency cooperation will be among the topics today at the annual Cross Border Conference on Organised Crime in Cavan, which the Garda Commissioner and PSNI Chief Constable are attending.

GRA Donegal spokesperson, Brendan O’Connor, says action needs to be taken: