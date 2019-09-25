186 people presented at LUH ED since yesterday morning

186 people have attended the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital since yesterday morning.

In a statement issued by Saolta today, they say the number of people attending the ED is significantly higher than the average number which ranges between 105 and 115 patients per day.

Following the high attendances, the group says a significant number of ill patients have been admitted, many of whom remain in the ED awaiting a bed.

Saolta has apologised for delays experienced by patients and say actions are underway to alleviate the waiting times.

People are once again, being reminded to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.