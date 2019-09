A woman is in serious condition in hospital after her car struck a fence and consequently overturned in a river in Ballyshannon.

The crash happened shortly after 4.30pm at Cavangarden on Sunday afternoon.

The 22 year old was driving a silver Bora and was travelling from the Donegal Town direction towards Ballyshannon.

Anyone witnessed the collision or if anyone has dash cam footage is being asked Ballyshannon Gardaí on 071-9858530.