Two women sentenced following seizure of over £130,000 worth of drugs in Derry

Detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have welcomed the sentencing of two women at Derry Crown Court earlier today, following the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of over £130,000.

38 year old Piper McClenaghan from Limavady was sentenced to three years imprisonment, half to be served in custody and half on licence after she was found guilty by a jury of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and possession of Class B drug.

Sonya McDaid, 47 also from Limavady was sentenced to two years imprisonment, half to be served in custody and half on licence after she pled guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said he welcomed the sentences following the seizure of a range of drugs including cocaine with an estimated street value of £87,000, amphetamine with an estimated street value of £44,000 and cannabis resin with an estimated street value of £3600.

The drugs were recovered in January 2018 after police stopped and searched a vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Derry and during a subsequent search at the home of McClenaghan.

Detective Inspector McClure said; “The PSNI is committed to both preventing dangerous drugs from ending up in local communities and pursuing those intent on destroying lives through the supply of illicit drugs. These women possessed a large quantity of drugs which would have been destined for sale in the local community, further causing misery on the streets of this city.