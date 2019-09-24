Twin Towns churchgoers targeted in latest spate of thefts

The Twin Towns is the latest area to be hit with a spate of burglaries.

Thieves targeted a home in at Blackrock Drive in Ballybofey on Saturday evening last.

The occupants of the house were attending Mass at the time of the incident.

Two rear windows of the home were forced open and the house was ransacked.

A small sum of money was taken from the house. Two males wearing gloves have been seen on nearby CCTV upon their approach to the house in question.

Meanwhile on the same evening, a home in Woodlawn Stranorlar was also broken into.

The occupant of this house was also at the evening Mass and returned home to find that the rear door to his home had been kicked in.

A large sum of money was taken and the house was ransacked. CCTV in the area is being viewed and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai are urging anyone with information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.