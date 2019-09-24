NTA must react to loss of Moville – Letterkenny bus link – Farren

An Inishowen Councillor is seeking clarification from the National Transport Authority after it emerged that the North West Busways service from Inishowen to Letterkenny is to end on Friday fortnight.

Cllr Martin Farren says he’s been told by North West Busways that after 20 years, it is no longer financially viable for them to operate the route, and they advised the National Transport Authority of that fact on August 6th, so that planning for a replacement service could begin.

However, Cllr Farren told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that there’s no evidence of anything being done, and he’s now waiting for a call from the NTA…………..