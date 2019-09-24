Michael Duffy’s stunning strike worthy of winning title

Dundalk are still on track for a rare domestic treble following their 3-2 win over Shamrock Rovers last night which clinched the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

It was there 5th domestic crown in 6 seasons and they will now turn their attentions to this weekend’s FAI Cup semi final with Sligo Rovers.

Michael Duffy’s sensational second half strike at Oriel Park was worthy of winning any title.

The Derry man told Adrian Taaffe of LMFM he was delighted with the strike and another title with the Lilywhites…