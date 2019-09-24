Man remains in serious condition in hospital following crash at Lifford



A man remains in a serious condition at Letterkenny University Hospital following a collision at Rossgier Lifford last week.

The single vehicle crash happened on Friday afternoon last at approximately 3.50pm.

The vehicle in question, a silver Toyota was travelling from the St Johnston area towards Lifford when it collided with a pole.

The driver was removed to hospital from the scene and his injuries are said to be serious.

If anyone has any information that may assist with this investigation or dash cam footage if they were in that area at the time then please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100