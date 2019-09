Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision at Clar Donegal Town.

The single vehicle crash happened just after 8pm on Sunday night.

69 year old Kathleen Pryal was fatally injured as a result of the collision.

Anyone was on that stretch of road at the time and witnessed the collision or if anyone had a dash cam on their vehicle in the area at the time is being asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530.