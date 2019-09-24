Donegal players to feature for FAI against Northern Ireland

An Ulster Connacht combination will represent the FAI Amateurs in a friendly International against Northern Ireland on Wednesday at Leecarrow in Roscommon.

Eleven players from the north west are in the squad.

Cockhill Celtics’s Peter Doherty, Oisin McColgan, James Bradley and Laurence Toland, Greencastle trio Dylan Doherty, James Henry and Mathew Henry, Glengad duo Mathew Byrne and John McLoughlin, Kilmacrennan’s Daire McDaid and Bonagee’s Garvan Grant form a large part of the side.

Kick Off is 7.30pm.