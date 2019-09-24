Council outlines available supports after Sion Mills flooding

Derry City and Strabane District Council says work is continuing to ensure homes affected by the weekend flooding in Sion Mills and surrounding areas are restored to normality.

In the wake of Sunday night’s flash floods which damaged several properties in the area, the council says a number of support funds have been made available to residents in need of assistance.

Help is also being offered with the removal of any furnishings or flooring affected, and the cleaning of properties where floodwater has entered.

Speaking after visiting the area, Mayor Michaela Boyle said the multi-agency approach was swift and people were on the ground where needed to offer assistance.

She also praised the community effort on the ground, describing it as “tremendous”, with neighbours working hard to lend support where they could in the worst affected areas.

Cllr Boyle said the response continues, with a range of services being made available for anyone who has been affected.

She is encouraging anyone whose home has been damaged to get in contact with Council or the Department for Communities to see what financial assistance is available.

Staff from the Housing Executive, Department for Infrastructure, Red Cross and Council have been on the ground to offer advice and support to residents in the aftermath of the flooding.

Further details –

Council has activated the Scheme for Emergency Financial Aid and Environmental Health Officers are available for anyone requiring a home assessment. An appointment can be made by contacting 02871 253253.

The Department for Communities can offer advice or information regarding other financial support by calling 08002321271.

A number of Housing Executive properties are among the homes affected and anyone in need of assistance can contact 0344 8920 901

Information and advice on flooding is available on the NI Direct website on www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/flooding or on the council website on www.derrystrabane.com/flooding