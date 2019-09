Cancer Care West are planning to expand in Letterkenny because of the number of people accessing their services.

The Donegal Cancer Support Centre in Letterkenny helped over 500 patients last year, with more using Inish Aoibheann, their residential accommodation in Galway.

Cancer Care West says the number of people utilising their services increased by 15% nationwide in 2018, with over 3,400 people using their support centres last year.

Richard Flaherty is CEO of Cancer Care West……