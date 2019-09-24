Calls for a review into social housing transfers

An Inishowen area councillor is calling for a review of the number of people seeking transfers from one local authority home to another in the area.

Cllr Albert Doherty was commenting after the council’s September Housing Report showed 46 people had been approved for transfers.

Officials pointed out that these could be for a number of reasons, including changed family circumstances, and are prioritised on the basis of needed rather than where people are on a list.

However, Cllr Doherty says the number is a matter of concern, and something he believes the council should be looking at closely: