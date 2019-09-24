Almost half of speeding cases in Donegal struck out

Almost half of speeding cases before the courts in Donegal are struck out.

Over 1400 speeding offences have been listed in the county’s courts over the last two and a half years.

46 per cent of these speeding offences listed in courts across Donegal between 2017 and the end of May of this year were struck out – because summonses had not been served.

The summonses were meant to be served on drivers who failed to pay a fixed-charge penalty notices.

The Irish Independent reports that Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says a variety issues are causing the problem, including offenders evading being served the notice by Gardaí.