208% rise as 40 people await in-patient beds at LUH

There’s been a 208% rise in the number of people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.

This morning, there were 40 people awaiting beds, up 27 on yesterday’s figure, making Letterkenny the fourth most overcrowded hospital in the state this morning.

14 of those waiting today were on trolleys in the hospital’s Emergency Department.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 598 people awaiting beds across the country this morning, the highest figure, 80, at University Hospital Limerick.