1.7 tonnes of litter removed during Big Beach Clean in Donegal

Over 300 Big Beach Clean-ups took place across Ireland over the weekend with at least 45 tonnes of marine litter removed.

With the involvement of the National Spring Clean programme, the Big beach Clean 2019 was opened to all residents of Ireland, including volunteering groups who are not based around the coast, who tackled marine litter at its source.

In Donegal, 18 clean-up events were organised, where approximately 300 volunteers got involved, removing 1.7 tonnes of litter all over the region.