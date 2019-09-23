Update: Woman dies following crash near Donegal Town

A woman has died following a road traffic collision near Donegal Town.

The 69 year old pedestrian was fatally injured after she was struck by a car at Tinnycahill, Clar last night at approximately 8pm.

She was pronounced dead at scene and her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is ongoing and the road remains closed to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 0719858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.