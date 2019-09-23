Toland gets debut City start in Leicester win

St Johnson teenager Tyler Toland was given her first start for Manchester City women on Sunday, as they secured a 5-0 win against Leicester in the FA Continental League Cup.

Toland, who made her debut as a substitute last month against Atletico Madrid in America, signed her first professional contract with City over the summer after moving from Sion Swifts, and recently got her first senior international goal against Montenegro just a few weeks ago.

City’s next game comes against FC Lugano in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday, before facing Everton in the Women’s Super League on Saturday.