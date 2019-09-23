Spotlight must remain on beef inequalities – Carthy

A Midlands North West MEP has commended protesting beef farmers for shining a spotlight on the inequalities in their sector, saying the government and the meat industry must use this opportunity to bring about the radical reform that is required.

Matt Carthy, a member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture and Rural Development committee, said farmers were right to end their protests, but the spotlight must now be focussed on addressing the inequalities that remain in the sector.

Mr Carthy says government and the industry cannot see this as an opportunity to return to normal………