Road reopens following fatal overnight crash

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a woman who died following a road traffic collision near Donegal Town.

The victim has been named locally as 69 year old Kathleen Pryal from Spierstown.

Ms. Pryal was fatally injured after she was struck by a car at Tinnycahill, Clar at approximately 8pm last night.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene has been completed and the road has reopened.

Gardaí Grainne Doherty is appealing for anyone with information to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station: