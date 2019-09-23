People urged to give blood at Letterkenny clinic this week

The Irish Blood Transfusion service is urging people to donate blood this week, as a blood donation clinic in Letterkenny will be open to the public.

Blood collections are said to be down 20% last week due to a combination of good weather and a high demand from hospitals.

The clinic will be open tonight at Trinity Hall from 6:30-9:30, and then from 2:30-5:00 and 7-9:30 until Thursday.

Paul McKinney, Operations Director with the Irish Blood Transfusion service says supplies are low, and it’s vital that people give blood where possible: