Killybegs woman charged with having €10,000 worth of cocaine

A Killybegs woman has appeared at Donegal Town District Court, charged with having €10,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply.

23-year-old Chanelle Murrin of Emerald Drive in Killybegs, is charged with having the drugs at the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town on March 15 last year.

A garda gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of the defendant.

Superintendent Colm Nevin said the DPP had agreed to summary disposal of the case on a guilty plea only.

The case was adjourned to December 4 for a plea or a contest on that date, before Judge Kevin Kilrane.