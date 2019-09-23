Fifth search for remains of Columba McVeigh called off

Archbishop Eamon Martin has appealed to anyone with information about the location of the remains of any of the dissapeared to come forward, after the latest search for the remains of Columba McVeigh was called off.

The fifth search for remains in a bog near Emyvale in County Monaghan, organised by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victim’s Remains last year, has ended without finding the remains of Columba McVeigh, who was kidnapped and murdered by the IRA in 1975 at 17 years of age.

The remains of Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey and Robert Nairac are still to be found and recovered, over 40 years after they were kidnapped.