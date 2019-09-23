Donegal Championship Quarter Final details confirmed

The match details for the 2019 Michael Murphy’s Sport and Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship Quarter Finals have been finalised.

There will be a double header at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Saturday 28th September with Milford playing St Eunan’s at 5pm and then at 6.45pm it will be the south of the county derby as Kilcar meet Killybegs.

Naomh Conaill’s derby with Glenfin will be played at Glenswilly on Sunday 29th at 12.30pm and then at 4.30pm on Sunday, defending champions Gaoth Dobhair meet Bundoran at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.