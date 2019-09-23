Brian McLaughlin delighted with All Ireland Masters win

Donegal were crowned 2019 All-Ireland Masters champions at the weekend thanks to their two point win over Dublin in the final played at Ballyleague in County Roscommon.

Donegal avenged last years semi final defeat with a 9 points to 7 victory as Michael Ward kicked five points to help his side lift the cup.

Assisted by the likes of Barry Monaghan, John Haran and Johnny McCafferty, Donegal put in a solid second half performance to upset and dethrone the holders.

St Michael’s clubman Brian McLaughlin who started and scored in the victory told Highland’s Oisin Kelly the hard work in the last few years has now paid off…