All Star nomination for Geraldine McLaughlin

Donegal’s Geraldine McLaughlin has been nominated for a 2019 Ladies All Star.

The Termon sharp shooter is the only Donegal nomination in the list of 45.

The other two full forward nominees are Eimear Scally (Cork) and Rachel Kearns (Mayo).

Tyrone have two with Niamh McGirr nominated at left half back and Emma Jane Gervin in midfield.

The 2019 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, November 16, along with the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners, the Provincial Young Players of the Year and the 2019 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame.

2019 TG4 All Star nominations:

Goalkeepers: Ciara Trant (Dublin)*, Lisa Murphy (Galway), Monica McGuirk (Meath)

Right corner back: Sinéad Burke (Galway)*, Eimear Meaney (Cork), Éabha Rutledge (Dublin)

Full back: Hannah Looney (Cork), Niamh Collins (Dublin), Danielle Caldwell (Mayo)

Left corner back: Melissa Duggan (Cork), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Éilis Ronayne (Mayo)

Right half back: Nicola Ward (Galway), Aoife Kane (Dublin), Shauna Kelly (Cork)

Centre back: Ashling Hutchings (Cork), Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin)*, Ciara McManamon (Mayo)

Left half back: Olwen Carey (Dublin), Ciara Whyte (Mayo), Niamh McGirr (Tyrone)

Midfield: Lauren Magee (Dublin)*, Louise Ward (Galway), Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary), Siobhan McGrath (Dublin)*, Emma Jane Gervin (Tyrone)

Right half forward: Carla Rowe (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo)

Centre forward: Megan Glynn (Galway), Niamh McEvoy (Dublin), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

Left half forward: Niamh Kelly (Mayo), Lyndsey Davey (Dublin)*, Mairéad Seoighe (Galway)

Right corner forward: Sarah Rowe (Mayo), Sinéad Aherne (Dublin)*, Tracey Leonard (Galway)

Full forward: Eimear Scally (Cork), Rachel Kearns (Mayo), Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal)

Left corner forward: Grace Kelly (Mayo), Orla Finn (Cork), Róisín Leonard (Galway)