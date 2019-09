Despite defeating Milford 1-13 to 2-07, Glenswilly are out Donegal Senior Football Championship Quarter Final draw.

Glenswilly knew that they needed to win their game and Four Masters had to beat Glenfin if they had any chance of qualifying but with Glenfin winning, it meant Glenswilly were knocked out.

Ryan Ferry was at Pairc Naomh Columba for Highland Radio Sport…