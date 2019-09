Donegal Woman’s League have recorded a historic first-ever win Under-17 Women’s National League on Saturday after they defeated DRL Waves 4-1.

Donegal got two goals in the first half through Ciara McGarvey and Aoife Gallinagh, while Aoife Kelly bagged an early brace at the start of the second half.

With Donegal needing to win by three clear goals to advance, they were rocked back on when Nicole O’Neill scored for the Waves.

The Donegal ladies held on to progress to the Shield semi-finals.