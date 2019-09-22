Donegal GAA Results 22/09/19

Donegal Senior Football Championship

GROUP A

St Michael’s 0-12 V 0-12 St Eunan’s

Ardara 0-07 V 2-18 Gaoth Dobhair

St Eunan’s and Gaoth Dobhair are through to the Quarter Finals and Ardara are in the Relegation Play-Offs.

GROUP D

Malin 2-14 V 2-20 Bundoran

Kilcar 3-18 V 1-06 Termon

Kilcar and Bundoran are through to the Quarter Finals and Malin are in the Relegation Play-Offs.

GROUP C

Glenswilly 1-13 V 2-07 Milford

Glenfin 1-14 V 1-07 Four Masters

Milford and Glenfin are through to the Quarter Finals and Four Masters are in the Relegation Play-Offs

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

GROUP B

Aodh Rua 3-22 V 0-05 Downings

Naomh Muire 0-8 V 1-16 St Nauls

Aodh Rua, Naomh Muire and St Nauls are through to the Quarter Finals Downings are in the Relegation Play-Offs

Donegal Senior Reserve Championship

St Michael’s 0-09 V 3-15 St Eunan’s

Ardara 0-02 V 2-15 Gaoth Dobhair

Kilcar 0-11 V 1-07 Termon

Glenswilly 0-15 V 0-09 Milford

Glenfin 2-07 v 1-10 Four Masters

Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship

Naomh Muire 2-06 V 2-11 St Nauls

Donegal Junior Championship Gp A

Buncrana 3-21 V 0-03 N Padraig Lifford

Carndonagh 1-08 v 1-09 Na Rossa

Donegal Junior B Championship GP

Letterkenny Gaels 2-11 v 0-07 Convoy