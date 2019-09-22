Donegal GAA Results 22/09/19

Donegal Senior Football Championship
GROUP A
St Michael’s 0-12 V 0-12 St Eunan’s
Ardara 0-07 V 2-18 Gaoth Dobhair
St Eunan’s and Gaoth Dobhair are through to the Quarter Finals and Ardara are in the Relegation Play-Offs.
GROUP D
Malin 2-14 V 2-20 Bundoran
Kilcar 3-18 V 1-06 Termon
Kilcar and Bundoran are through to the Quarter Finals and Malin are in the Relegation Play-Offs.
GROUP C
Glenswilly 1-13 V 2-07 Milford
Glenfin 1-14 V 1-07 Four Masters
Milford and Glenfin are through to the Quarter Finals and Four Masters are in the Relegation Play-Offs
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
GROUP B
Aodh Rua 3-22 V 0-05 Downings
Naomh Muire 0-8 V 1-16 St Nauls
Aodh Rua, Naomh Muire and St Nauls are through to the Quarter Finals Downings are in the Relegation Play-Offs
Donegal Senior Reserve Championship
St Michael’s 0-09 V 3-15 St Eunan’s
Ardara 0-02 V 2-15 Gaoth Dobhair
Kilcar 0-11 V 1-07 Termon
Glenswilly 0-15 V 0-09 Milford
Glenfin 2-07 v 1-10 Four Masters
Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship
Naomh Muire 2-06 V 2-11 St Nauls
Donegal Junior Championship Gp A
Buncrana 3-21 V 0-03 N Padraig Lifford
Carndonagh 1-08 v 1-09 Na Rossa
Donegal Junior B Championship GP
Letterkenny Gaels 2-11 v 0-07 Convoy