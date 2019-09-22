Donegal Football Championship Quarter Finals draws

The draws for the Donegal Senior, Intermediate and Junior Football Championships Quarter Finals have taken place.

Oisin Kelly has a full roundup of all the Donegal Football Championship draws…

Senior Quarter Finals:

Kilcar V Killybegs

Naomh Conaill V Glenfin

Gaoth Dobhair V Bundoran

Milford V St Eunan’s

Senior Relegation Play-Offs:

Malin V Four Masters

Dungloe V Ardara

Intermediate Quarter Finals:

Naomh Columba V St Nual’s

Aodh Ruadh BS V Naomh Muire

Cloughaneely V Naomh Colmcille

Naomh Brid V Aodh Rua

Intermediate Relegation Play-Offs:

Burt V Naomh Ultan

Downings V Burt/Naomh Ultan