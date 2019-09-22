Donegal Football Championship Quarter Finals draws

The draws for the Donegal Senior, Intermediate and Junior Football Championships Quarter Finals have taken place.
Oisin Kelly has a full roundup of all the Donegal Football Championship draws…
Senior Quarter Finals:
Kilcar V Killybegs
Naomh Conaill V Glenfin
Gaoth Dobhair V Bundoran
Milford V St Eunan’s
Senior Relegation Play-Offs:
Malin V Four Masters
Dungloe V Ardara
Intermediate Quarter Finals:
Naomh Columba V St Nual’s
Aodh Ruadh BS V Naomh Muire
Cloughaneely V Naomh Colmcille
Naomh Brid V Aodh Rua
Intermediate Relegation Play-Offs:
Burt V Naomh Ultan
Downings V Burt/Naomh Ultan