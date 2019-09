The Derry Senior Football Championship Semi Final draw has taken place and it has thrown up two mouth-watering ties.

Banagher will take on Magherafelt after they defeated Swatragh and Ballinascreen respectively.

The other semi final has put five time winners Slaughtneil up against Glen.

Slaughtneil defeated Ballinderry on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-11, elsewhere Glen beat Lavey 1-15 to 2-06