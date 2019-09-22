Bonagee secure top spot in Group B of the Ulster Senior League Cup

Bonagee have secured top spot in Group B of the Ulster Senior League Cup after a 3-0 win over Cockhill Celtic.

Bonagee took the lead on 19 minutes through Jamie Lynagh who chipped the ball over Harry Doherty in the Cockhill goal.

Deano Larkin doubled Bonagee’s lead after just 34 minutes when he calmly slotted Jordan Armstrong cross into the back of the Cockhill net.

Cockhill started the second half strongly but all there hard work was undone when Chris Breen beat the offside trap before he cooly put the ball past Doherty.

The win now means Bonagee have secured a home Semi Final.