Barnesmore Gap to be closed to HGVs overnight due to serious collision

There has been a serious Road Traffic Collision on the N15 between Donegal Town and Ballybofey at Clar.

Barnesmore Gap is closed to Heavy goods vehicles which are being diverted via Glenties. There is a local diversion in place for smaller vesicles.

The disruption is expected to continue overnight.

There are no details of injuries currently available.

Meanwhile significant flooding is reported across the Northwest particularly in the Lifford and Sion Mills areas. Some routes are closed with Gardai advising Motorists to exercise extreme care.