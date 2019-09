There’s renewed calls for the Government to urgently address the damage caused by recent flooding events in West Donegal.

Last month, a bridge was destroyed in Bunbeg after the River Clady burst its banks, leaving three households cut off.

Local Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says if an emergency arose, access to the properties would be difficult.

He says the failure of the Government to assess the damage is unacceptable: